SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

