Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CKH. TheStreet downgraded Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:CKH opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $898.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Seacor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,424,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.