SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,329 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $6,955,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Corteva stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

