SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

FCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.62. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,697. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $8.85.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

