SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 119.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

