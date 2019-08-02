SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $120,062,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 611,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,121. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

