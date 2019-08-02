SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

OPP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,887. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

