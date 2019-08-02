SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after buying an additional 124,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. 514,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,908. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.89.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.