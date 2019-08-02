SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 4,798,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

