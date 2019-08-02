Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.85-0.94 EPS.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $44.93. 5,314,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,101 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,985,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,957,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,531,000 after purchasing an additional 439,327 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 370,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 363,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

