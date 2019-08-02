Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4225-2.6775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.95 EPS.

STX opened at $46.26 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.94.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

