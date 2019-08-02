Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 206,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

