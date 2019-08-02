Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

