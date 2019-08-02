Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Upgraded to Buy at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.55.

VII stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 845,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,546. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$707.06 million. Research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,988,421.38. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,712.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

