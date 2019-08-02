SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.97. The company has a market cap of $850.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

