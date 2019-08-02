Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.41. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,979 shares of company stock worth $75,737,200 over the last 90 days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

