Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, 718,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,440,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several analysts recently commented on S shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

