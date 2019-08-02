Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at CSFB

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from $275.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.19.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.20. 85,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,094. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.51. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $350.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

