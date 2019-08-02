Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

SBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.86).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.30. The company has a market capitalization of $663.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

