Sicart Associates LLC Purchases 21,935 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Apache makes up 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. 2,870,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.79. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

