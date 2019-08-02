Sicart Associates LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 57.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 254,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $133,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,970 shares of company stock worth $2,286,295 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.87. 465,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,719. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

