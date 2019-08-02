Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of FRA:SIE traded down €2.85 ($3.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching €92.15 ($107.15). The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,783 shares. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.39.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

