Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.03

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 39430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens AG will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

