Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 220,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 298.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

