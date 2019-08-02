Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 428,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 32,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 49,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 595,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,641,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

