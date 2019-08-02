Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 7,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

