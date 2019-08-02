Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

