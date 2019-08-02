Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

SBGI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 691,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,017,345 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 273,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after buying an additional 317,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 355,804 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

