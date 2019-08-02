Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) VP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 857,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,915. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

