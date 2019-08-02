SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,842,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on SM Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

