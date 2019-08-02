SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTX. TheStreet raised shares of SMTC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SMTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.63. SMTC has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.04 million. SMTC had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Equities research analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

