Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.75. 1,806,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.46 and a 52-week high of C$57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.92. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

