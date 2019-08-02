Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0048

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Social Send has a market capitalization of $186,982.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008707 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004334 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

