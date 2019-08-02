Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 8,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

