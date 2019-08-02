Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 4,891 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,920,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after buying an additional 670,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

ABBV traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,505. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,070. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

