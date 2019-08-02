South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global comprises about 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after purchasing an additional 669,069 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 14,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,974. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

