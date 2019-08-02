South Street Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

