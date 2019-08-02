Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

