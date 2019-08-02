Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Southern updated its FY19 guidance to $2.98-3.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 3,001,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Southern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.