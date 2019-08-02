SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of SP stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 86,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,825. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $808.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SP Plus by 561.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

