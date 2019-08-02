SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.24, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.