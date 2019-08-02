SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 8.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.92. The company had a trading volume of 313,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,987. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $273.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

