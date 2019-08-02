Spectris’ (SXS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Spectris to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

Spectris stock traded down GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,473 ($32.31). 155,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,722.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

