Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPRO. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 26,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $181.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

