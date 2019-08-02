Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE SRC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

