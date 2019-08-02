Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

