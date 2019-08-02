Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of SPOT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 953,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

