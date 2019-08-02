Spotless Group (ASX:SPO) Stock Price Down 5%

Spotless Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPO) shares traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.51 ($1.07) and last traded at A$1.57 ($1.11), 3,266 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 56,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.65 ($1.17).

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.74.

About Spotless Group (ASX:SPO)

Spotless Group Holdings Limited provides outsourced facility, laundry and linen, technical and engineering, and maintenance and asset management services; and refrigeration solutions to various industries in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Facility Services and Laundry Services segments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spotless Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotless Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.