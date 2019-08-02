Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SBPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Smith bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $169,530. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.