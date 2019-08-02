Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SQ traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 43,544,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,553,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

